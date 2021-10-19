Daily Covid deaths drop to 7, more 469 infected

Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

The country saw a rise in the number of daily cases as 469 more people tested positive for the virus duirng the same period.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate crossed 2% again in the country, risisng at 2.20% in the past 24 hours.

The health officials reported the positivity rate below 2% in the past three days.

Also, the country witnessed 10 casualties and 339 infections on Monday.

Covid-19 has killed 27,785 people in Bangladesh since the outbreak last year and infected 15,66,296 to date, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deaths reported today, three died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, and one each died in Khulna, and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 697 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.62% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,798 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,987 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.