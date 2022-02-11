Daily Covid deaths drop to 27, cases 5,268

The Covid situation in the country is apparently improving as the health authorities reported a declining number of 27 deaths and 5,268 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

The positivity rate dropped to 15.46% during the same period, maintaining a percentage below 20 for three days in a row.

A day ago, 41 people died of the virus while 7,264 were infected.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,771 and the case tally to 18,99,803.

Of the deceased, 14 were reported in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, four in Khulna, two in Sylhet and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Also, 11,353 Covid patients came round during the 24 hours period with the recovery rate recorded at 87.17%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.