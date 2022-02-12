Daily Covid deaths drop to 20

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

The positivity rate was recorded at 16.50% in the past 24 hours

The single-day casualties from Covid-19 declined to 20 in the last 24 hours indicating an improvement in the country's Covid situation. 

Besides, the number of daily cases dropped to 5,023 during the same period maintaining a downward trend for more than a week.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate was recorded at 16.50% after testing 30,448 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported 27 deaths and 5,268 cases in the previous day. 

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,791 and the case tally to 19,04,826. 

Of the deceased, 13 were reported in Dhaka, two each in Rajshahi and Khulna, and one each in Barishal, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions. 

Also, 8,821 Covid patients recovered from the viral infection taking the recovery rate to 87.40%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year. 

 

