Daily Covid deaths drop to 13, cases 2,150

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 04:44 pm

The positivity rate dropped to 8.71% in the past 24 hours

Bangladesh reported 13 new deaths and 2,150 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 8.71% during the same period as 24,698 samples were tested across the country. 

On Friday, 24 people died of the virus while 2,584 were infected. 

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,944 and the case tally to 19,31,304. 

Among the deceased, five were reported in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, one each was reported in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 7,478 Covid patients recovered during the same period taking the recovery rate to 90.37%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

