Daily Covid deaths cross 200-mark in Bangladesh for first time

Bangladesh recorded 201 deaths, the highest in a single day ever since Covid-19 broke out in the country until 8 am on Wednesday against the backdrop of widespread transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant.

The number of infected cases – 11,162 – identified during the period also surpassed all the previous records.

First week of July recorded 1,090 deaths, which is also highest in any week during the pandemic.

With the latest data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services, the country saw the daily death toll crossing two hundred mark for the first time.

Previously, the country saw 100 plus deaths for ten consecutive days.

Of the deceased, 119 were men and 82 women. Of them, 188 died in hospitals across the country and 12 at home while one other died on the way to the hospital.

The death toll in country from the disease has now reached 15,593, and total infected cases climbed to 9,77,568.

The Covid-19 positivity rate rose further to 31.32% alongside the death rate which is now 1.60%.

In the last 24 hours, 605 labs tested 35,639 samples across the country.

Khulna division again registered the highest number of single-day death, 66, followed by Dhaka that logged 58 deaths.

Twenty one people died in Chattogram division, 18 in Rajshahi, 14 in Rangpur, nine in Sylhet, eight in Mymensingh and seven died in Barishal division.