Daily Covid deaths, cases decline further

Bangladesh reported 15 more deaths from Covid-19 and 3,929 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 12.20% during the same period after 32,207 samples were tested across the country.

Thirty-four deaths and 4,746 cases were reported in the previous day.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,887 and the case tally to 19,23,031.

Among today's deaths, five were reported in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, two in Khulna, and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 12,757 Covid patients recovered during the same period with the recovery rate recorded at 89.24%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.