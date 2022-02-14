Daily Covid deaths, cases decline further

Bangladesh reported 19 more deaths from Covid-19 and 4,692 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 13.53% during the same period after 34,689 samples were tested across the country.

Twenty-eight deaths and 4,838 cases were reported in the previous day.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,838 and the case tally to 19,14,356.

Among today's deaths, 10 were reported in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, two in Mymensingh, and one each in Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 13,237 Covid patients recovered during the same period with the recovery rate recorded at 88.38%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.