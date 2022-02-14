Daily Covid deaths, cases decline further

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 05:53 pm

Related News

Daily Covid deaths, cases decline further

The positivity rate dropped to 13.53% in the past 24 hours

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 05:53 pm

Bangladesh reported 19 more deaths from Covid-19 and 4,692 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 13.53% during the same period after 34,689 samples were tested across the country. 

Twenty-eight deaths and 4,838 cases were reported in the previous day.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,838 and the case tally to 19,14,356. 

Among today's deaths, 10 were reported in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, two in Mymensingh, and one each in Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 13,237 Covid patients recovered during the same period with the recovery rate recorded at 88.38%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year. 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

3h | Bloomberg Special
RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

4h | Brands
Dr Bijon Shil. Sketch: TBS

Is Omicron the end of the Covid-19 pandemic?

5h | Interviews
Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quarrel Increases Love

Quarrel Increases Love

2h | Videos
Spring arrives on the day of love

Spring arrives on the day of love

2h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

2h | Videos
Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director