Daily Covid cases surge to 109

The country reported an increasing number of 109 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Also, the positivity rate surged pass 2% during the same period after 5,280 samples were tested across the country.

The country saw no death from the virus in more than two weeks.

So far, 29,131 people have died and 19,54,115 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, 91 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.50%.