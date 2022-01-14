Daily Covid cases rise above 4,000

Daily Covid cases rise above 4,000

The new figures of confirmed cases took the country's case tally over 16 lakh

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

With the Covid situation deteriorating in the country, six more people died of the virus and 4,378 tested positive in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

The new figures of confirmed cases took the country's case tally over 16 lakh, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Also, the current positivity rate went up to 14.66% maintaining an upward trend prevailing around the globe thanks to the latest Covid variant, Omicron. 

The virus killed 12 people and infected 3,369 in the previous day.

Meanwhile, the health officials tested 29,871 samples across the country during the 24 hours period.

 

Among the six victims, three were from the Dhaka division, two from Chattogram and one from Rajshahi division. 

Also, 351 people recovered from the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 96.47%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid cases on 8 March 2020 and the maiden deaths on 18 march in the same year. 

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

