Daily Covid cases rise to 1,491, positivity rate above 6%

Three more people died and 1,491 tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate kept surging.

Health officials recorded the current positivity rate at 6.78% testing 21,980 samples in 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

The country reported one death, 1,116 infections and a 5.79% positivity rate the day before.

With today's figures, the death toll reached 28,102 and the case tally climbed to 15,93,700 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two were from the Dhaka division and one from Chattogram division.

Also, 217 people were delcared Covid free during the 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 97.31%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.