Daily Covid cases jump to 8,407, deaths 10

The spiraling trend in infections continues as the number of daily Covid-19 cases jumped to 8,407 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases surpassed 8,000 mark for the first time since 13 August last year when 8,465 people were diagnosed with the virus.

Also, 10 more people died of the virus during the same period.

Bangladesh reported 10 deaths and 6,676 infections in the previous day.

Meanwhile, the current positivity rate rose to 23.98%, from 20.88% a day ago, after 35,054 samples were tested across the country.

The figures reported today took the country's death toll to 28,164 and the case tally to 16,32,794 in the country.

More to follow ...