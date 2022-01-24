Daily Covid cases jump to 14,828, deaths 15

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 05:52 pm

Bangladesh reported 15 new deaths and 14,828 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

Besides, the positivity rate rose to 32.37% as the health officials tested 45,807 samples across the country. 

Bangladesh reported 14 deaths and 10,906 cases in the previous day. 

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 28,238 and the case tally climbed to 16,99,964 in the country. 

Among the deaths, six were reported in the Dhaka division, three in Mymensingh, two in Sylhet and one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions. 

Also, 998 patients were declared Covid free during the 24 hours period with the recovery rate of 32.37%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year.  

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Photo: TBS

