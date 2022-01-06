Daily Covid cases jump to 1,140, DGHS reports 7 more deaths in last 24 hours

Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Besides, the number of daily cases rose to 1,140, highest in 98 days, during the same period.

The positivity rate increased to 4.86%, up from 4.20% a day ago, which is the highest since 20 September.

Earlier, on 29 September last year, Bangladesh reported 1,178 Covid cases but then, the daily cases started going down and were recorded at below 800 for the past few months.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,097 and the case tally climbed to 15,89,947 in the country.

Also, 196 patients were declared Covid free during the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate to 97.51%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March 2020 and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March the same year.