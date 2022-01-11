Daily Covid cases further rise to 2,458

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 07:30 pm

Related News

Daily Covid cases further rise to 2,458

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 07:30 pm

Amid a surge in infections, the country reported over 2,000 daily Covid cases for the second day in a row. 

The health officials recorded 2,458 positive cases, up from 2,231 a day ago, in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday. 

Also, the positivity rate rose to 8.97% as 27,399 samples were tested across the country, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, two more people died of the virus during the same period. 

Each of the deaths was reported from the Chattogram and Khulna divisions.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,107 and the case tally climbed to 15,98,389 in the country.

 Also, 274 people recoved from the viral disease during the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate at 97.06%.

Bangladesh reported the first Covid-19 case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

7h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

8h | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

9h | Panorama
Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Watch: How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

Watch: How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

3h | Videos
Health benefits of Strawberry

Health benefits of Strawberry

9h | Videos
Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

22h | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment