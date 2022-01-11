Daily Covid cases further rise to 2,458

Amid a surge in infections, the country reported over 2,000 daily Covid cases for the second day in a row.

The health officials recorded 2,458 positive cases, up from 2,231 a day ago, in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

Also, the positivity rate rose to 8.97% as 27,399 samples were tested across the country, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, two more people died of the virus during the same period.

Each of the deaths was reported from the Chattogram and Khulna divisions.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,107 and the case tally climbed to 15,98,389 in the country.

Also, 274 people recoved from the viral disease during the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate at 97.06%.

Bangladesh reported the first Covid-19 case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year.