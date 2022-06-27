Daily Covid cases cross 2,000 mark

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 05:57 pm

With a surge in infections, Bangladesh reported 2,101 new cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

Also, two people died of the virus during the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 15.20% in the preceding 24 hours as 13,820 samples were tested across the country.  

Bangladesh has logged 29,142 deaths and 19,67,274 cases since the outbreak in 2020. 

Meanwhile, 179 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours recording the recovery rate at 96.93%.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

