Daily Covid-19 deaths surge to 246 in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 06:48 pm

The number of daily cases also increased alarmingly as 15,989 people tested positive for the virus

Bangladesh saw a sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths as 246 more people died of the virus in 24 hours until Monday 8am. 

The number of single-day deaths has been steadily rising since 30 July with a 200 plus death toll being reported for the last nine days.

Also, the number of daily cases also increased alarmingly as 15,989 people tested positive for the virus during the same period.  The number was 14,844 on the previous day.

Meanwhile, the health officials reported a 29.91% positivity rate after testing 53,462 samples in 697 labs across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll crossed 21,000 in the country and the case tally increased to 12,80,317. 

Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 76 deaths while 64 more died in Chattgram as the southern division has been witnessing a surge in deaths over the week.

Out of the 246 victims, 137 were male and 109 were female. 

Also, 15,482 Covid patients recovered from the virus, taking the recovery rate to 86.60%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March. 

Besides, 30 deaths were reported in Khulna, 22 in Rajshahi, 16 in Barishal, 14 each in Sylhet and Rangpur, and 10 in Mymensingh division. 

 

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

