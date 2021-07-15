Bangladesh reports second highest 226 deaths from Covid-19

Amid a relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions, the health authorities recorded a surge in daily Covid-19 deaths as the country's second highest 226 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The single day death toll was recorded at 210 a day ago while the country's highest ever 230 deaths were reported on 11 July.

With today's figure, the total death counts reached 17,278 and the current death rate stands at 1.61%, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 12,236 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the 24 hours period, pushing the case tally to 10,71,774.

However, the positivity rate witnessed a downward trend declining to 27.23% from 29.14% a day ago as the health authorities tested 44,941 samples in 627 labs across the country.

Meanwhile, the spike in deaths in Dhaka division continues as 74 people died of the virus in the preceding 24 hours until Thursday 8am.

Single day death toll also grew up in Khulna and Chattogram divisions. The number of daily deaths rose to 52 from yesterday's 46 in Khulna and 42 from 39 in Chattogram.

Moreover, 28 people died in Rajshahi, 13, Rangpur, 10 in Mymensingh, six in Barishal, and five died in Sylhet division.

Also, 8,395 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 84.51% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.