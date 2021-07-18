Daily Covid-19 deaths rise to 225, infections cross 10,000 again

Bangladesh on Sunday witnessed a surge in Covid-19 deaths and infections as 225 more people died of the virus and 11,578 tested positive in the last 24 hours until 8am.

The single day deaths dropped to 187 on Friday taking an upward turn the next day with 204 new fatalties.

Also, the number of new cases declined significantly below 10,000 yesterday when 8,489 new infections were reported in 24 hours.

With the latest additions, the total death toll increased to 17,894 and the case tally climbed to 11,03,989 in the country.

In the preceding 24 hours, the positivity rate stands at 29.09% and the death rate at 1.62%, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The health officials also tested 39,806 samples in 638 labs across the country.

Meanwhile, Dhaka division reported the highest number of 60 deaths followed by 54 in Khulna, 40 in Chattogram, 20 in Rajshahi, 14 each in Sylhet and Rangpur, and Mymensingh, and nine died in Barishal division.

Of the 225 deceased, 102 were women. This is for the first time that the female death toll surpassed 100.

As of Sunday, 12,414 men died of the virus while the figures are 5,480 for women.

Also, a large number of 8,845 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the period, with an 84.42% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.