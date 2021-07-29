Daily Covid-19 deaths jump to 239

Bangladesh reported 239 more deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours until Thursday 8am, taking the death toll to 20,255 in the country.

The single day death toll was 237 on the previous day while the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.65% today.

Bangladesh has been reporting over 200 daily deaths for the last five days with the highest ever 258 casualties were reported on 27 July.

Meanwhile, the daily cases saw a slight dip as 15,271 more people tested positive during the same period, surging up the case tally to 12,26,253.

Bangladesh set the record of daily infections yesterday reporting 16,230 cases across the country.

Also, the positivity rate came down to 29.21%, from 30.12% a day ago.

With the surge in overall deaths, the fatalities among women also grew up over the past few days. Among the latest victims, 116 were female and 123 male. As of Thursday, 13,750 men died of the virus against the female death toll of 6,505.

Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 76 deaths followed by 57 in Chattogram, 45 in Khulna, 14 each in Barishal and Sylhet, 13 in Rajshahi, 11 in Rangpur, and nine died in Mymenshingh division.

In the span of 24 hours, a record number of 14,336 patients recovered from the virus, pushing up the recovery rate at 85.64%, up from 85.54% a day ago.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.