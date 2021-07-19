Daily Covid-19 deaths hit record 231; new cases 13,321

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 06:38 pm

Amid a surge in Covid-19 infections, Bangladesh reported the highest ever 231 deaths from Covid-19 and 13,321 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The grim record in single-day deaths was broken again today as the country has been reporting over 200 deaths over the last two weeks with a few exceptions. 

The death count has crossed the 18,000 mark in the country reporting 18,125 fatalities as of Monday. 

Also, the daily cases reached the second highest in the last 24 hours as the highest ever 13,768 infections were detected on 12 July.

With the latest additions, the case tally reached 11,17,310 and the current positivity rate stands at 29.59% after 45,012 samples were tested in 638 labs across the country.  

Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 73 deaths from Covid-19 followed by 57 in Khulna, 43 in Chattogram, 17 in Rangpur, 16 in Rajshahi, 11 in Mymensingh, eight in Sylhet, and six in Barishal division.  

Also, a large number of 9,335 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 84.25%. 

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

 

Covid -19 in Bangladesh



