Daily Covid-19 deaths fall to 35, lowest in 99 days

Bangladesh reported 35 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8am, which is the lowest in more than three months.

Earlier on 7 June, 30 single-day deaths were reported across the country and the daily toll kept rising afterwards.

Also, the health officials reported over six-month low of 6.54% positivity rate today as a 6.26% rate was last reported on 13 March.

Meanwhile, 2,074 more people tested positive for the virus nationwide during the 24 hours period.

Bangladesh reported 41 deaths and 1,953 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additons, the death toll crossed 27,000 in the country on Tuesday.

Among the deaths reported today, 15 died in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, four each in Rajshahi and Khulna, and two each died in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 3,735 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 96.89% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,404 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,603 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.