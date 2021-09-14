Daily Covid-19 deaths fall to 35, lowest in 99 days

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 05:45 pm

Related News

Daily Covid-19 deaths fall to 35, lowest in 99 days

The positivity rate dropped to 6.54%, for the first time in more than six months

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 05:45 pm

Bangladesh reported 35 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8am, which is the lowest in more than three months. 

Earlier on 7 June, 30 single-day deaths were reported across the country and the daily toll kept rising afterwards. 

Also, the health officials reported over six-month low of 6.54% positivity rate today as a 6.26% rate was last reported on 13 March. 

Meanwhile, 2,074 more people tested positive for the virus nationwide during the 24 hours period.  

Bangladesh reported 41 deaths and 1,953 cases in the previous day. 

With the latest additons, the death toll crossed 27,000 in the country on Tuesday. 

Among the deaths reported today, 15 died in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, four each in Rajshahi and Khulna, and two each died in Barishal and Sylhet divisions. 

Also, 3,735 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 96.89% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,404 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,603 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

2
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

3
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

6
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world