Daily Covid-19 deaths drop below 200 after 19 days

Bangladesh on Friday witnessed a significant decline in the number of daily deaths from Covid-19 as 197 people died of the virus in 24 hours until 8am.

Earlier on 24 July, the country reported below 200 deaths in a day following the Eid-ul-Adha vacation.

The number of daily cases also fell below the 10,000-mark, with 8,465 people were diagnosed positive for the virus from 40,641 samples tested during the 24 hours period.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 20.83% while the death rate remained unchanged at 1.69%, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest additions, the death toll stands at 23,810 and the case tally climbed to 14,05,333 in the country.

Until 10 August, the country had been under strict lockdown since the beginning of July with an eight-day exception during Eid. Amid the restriction period, more than 200 deaths were recorded every day except for two weeks.

Of the deceased, the highest 78 died in Dhaka division followed by 53 in Chattogram, 18 in Khulna, 12 in Mymensingh, 11 in Barishal, nine in Rangpur, eight each in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 11,457 Covid patients recovered from the viral disease, which took the recovery rate at 90.62%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.