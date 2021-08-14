Daily Covid-19 deaths drop to 178 in 24hrs

The number of daily Covid-19 deaths fell sharply as the single-day deaths dropped to 178 in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8am.

This is for the second day in a row that the country reported below 200 daily deaths from the virus, with the death toll reported today is the lowest in 22 days.

Also, the number of daily cases continues to fell as 6,885 people tested positive for the virus during the same period, which was 8,465 a day ago.

With the continuing downward trend in infections, the positivity rate stands at 20.60% as the health officials tested 33,330 samples in 709 labs across the country.

However, the death rate went up to 1.70% with the maintenance of an upward trend.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 23,988 and the case tally climbed to 14,12,218 in the country.

The country had been under strict lockdown since the beginning of July until 10 August with an eight-day break during Eid. Amid the restriction period, more than 200 deaths were recorded almost every day.

In line with the decline in overall deaths, Dhaka division saw 67 deaths today, down from 100-plus daily deaths that were being reported a few days ago.

Besides, 45 died in the Chattogram division, 23 in Khulna, 14 in Rajshahi, 11 in Sylhet, seven in Barishal, six in Rangpur, and five died in Mymensingh division.

Meanwhile, 7,805 Covid patients recovered from the virus, which took the recovery rate at 90.73%.

Since the pandemic hit the country last year, the highest number of 264 deaths from the virus were reported on 5 and 10 August while the highest 16,230 infections were reported on 28 July.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.