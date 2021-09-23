Daily Covid-19 deaths drop to 24, positivity rate 4.61%

Bangladesh reported 24 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest since 15 May when 22 single-day deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive day the country reported a positivity rate below 5% during the 24 hours period.

The country recorded a 4.61% positivity rate after testing 24,820 samples across the country.

According to health experts the Covid-19 situation is considered under control if the positivity rate remains below % for two weeks in a row.

The number of daily cases also declined during the same period as 1,144 more people tested positive for the virus.

In the previous day, the country reported 36 deaths, 1,376 cases and a 4.69% positivity rate.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 27,337 and the case tally increased to 15,48,320 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, 11 died in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, three each in Khulna and Sylhet, and one died in Rangpur division.

Also, 1,653 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.38% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,566 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,771 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.