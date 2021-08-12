Daily Covid-19 deaths drop to 215 in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 07:12 pm

The number of daily deaths from Covid-19 declined today as 215 people died of the virus in the 24 hours until Thursday 8am.

Today's death toll is the lowest in 13 days as the country reported 218 casualties on 30 July.  

The number of daily cases also dropped during this same period with 10,126 more people testing positive for the virus.

A downward trend in daily infections has been continuing over the last four days with 10,420 confirmed cases were reported a day ago. 

Meanwhile, the health officials recorded a 22.46% positivity rate after testing 45,078 samples as the country has been witnessing a steady decline in the rate over the last 14 days. 

As of Thursday, 23,613 people lost their lives to the virus and 13,96,868 people tested positive since the pandemic hit the country last year. 

Meanwhile, the number of single-day deaths among women overtook the number of male casualties as 108 women died against the male deaths of 107 in the preceding 24 hours.

Of the deceased, the highest 65 died in Dhaka division followed by 54 in Chattogram, 28 in Khulna, 22 in Sylhet, 16 in Rangpur, 12 in Barishal, 10 in Mymensingh, and eight died in Rajshahi division.  

Also, 13,990 Covid patients recovered from the viral disease, which took the recovery rate to 90.35%. 

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

