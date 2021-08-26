Daily Covid-19 deaths drop to 102 in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 102 more deaths from Covid-19 as the death curve continued falling in the country over the past few weeks.

The death toll reported today is the lowest in 63 days as the single day deaths were reported below 100 (exact-77) on 26 June. However, the death rate went up to 1.74%, according to the Directorate General of Health Sevices (DGHS).

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 13.77%, which is the lowest in more than two months.

Also, the health authorities reported 4,698 new cases during the 24 hours period.

Bangladesh reported 114 single-day deaths and 4,966 new infections a day ago.

With the new figures, the number of total deaths reached 25,729 and the case tally climbed to 14,82,628 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, 37 died in the Dhaka division, 24 in Chattogram, 13 in Sylhet, eight in Khulna, six in Barishal, five each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh, and four died in Rangpur division.

Also, 8,314 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 94.28% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,760 of the total deceased across the country were men and 8,969 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.