Daily Covid-19 deaths drop to 102 in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 06:06 pm

Related News

Daily Covid-19 deaths drop to 102 in 24hrs

The death toll reported today is the lowest in 63 days

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 06:06 pm

Bangladesh reported 102 more deaths from Covid-19 as the death curve continued falling in the country over the past few weeks. 

The death toll reported today is the lowest in 63 days as the single day deaths were reported below 100 (exact-77) on 26 June. However, the death rate went up to 1.74%, according to the Directorate General of Health Sevices (DGHS).

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 13.77%, which is the lowest in more than two months. 

Also, the health authorities reported 4,698 new cases during the 24 hours period. 

Bangladesh reported 114 single-day deaths and 4,966 new infections a day ago. 

With the new figures, the number of total deaths reached 25,729 and the case tally climbed to 14,82,628 in the country.  

Among the deaths reported today, 37 died in the Dhaka division, 24 in Chattogram, 13 in Sylhet, eight in Khulna, six in Barishal, five each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh, and four died in Rangpur division. 

Also, 8,314 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 94.28% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,760 of the total deceased across the country were men and 8,969 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

3h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

3h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

3h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 