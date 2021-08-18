Daily Covid-19 deaths down to 172 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
18 August, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 05:50 pm

Bangladesh reported 172 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until Wednesday 8am, as the death curve has been witnessing a downward trend for the last few days. 

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases slightly dropped down to 7,248, up from 7,535 a day ago, with an decline in the positivity rate of 17.67%.  

Also, the death rate went up to 1.72% during the 24 hours period.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 24,719 and the case tally increased to 14,40,644 in the country.

Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 67 deaths followed by 47 in Chattogram, 16 in Khulna, 15 in Sylhet, 10 in Mymensingh, eight in Rajshahi, five in Barishal and four died in Rangpur division. 

Also, 12,112 Covid patients recovered from the viral disease, which took the recovery rate at 92.11%. 

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
 

