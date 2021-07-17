Daily Covid-19 deaths cross 200 again, new cases decline

Amid a mad rush of homebound people, the country on Saturday reported over 200 deaths from Covid-19 again.

With 204 new casualties, the death rate surged to 1.62% in the last 24 hours until Saturday 8am, taking the total death toll to 17,669.

The number of single day deaths dropped to 187 yesterday.

Experts, earlier, raised concerns that Covid-19 infections might surge causing more deaths as the government relaxed restrictions.

People started leaving Dhaka ignoring health guidelines to celebrate Eid in their ancestral villages following the relaxation.

After reporting over 10,000 single day cases over the last six days, the number of daily cases declined significantly on Saturday as 8,489 more people tested positive with the virus during the 24 hours period.

Also, the positivity rate was recorded at 29.06% and the case tally climbed to 10,92,411. The health officials tested around 29,214 samples in 627 labs across the country.

Meanwhile, Dhaka division reported this year's highest single day deaths with 82 people died in the capital.

Moreover, 49 people died in Khulna, 32 in Chattogram, 20 in Rajshahi, 10 in Rangpur, five in Barishal, four in Mymensingh and two died in Sylhet division.

Also, 8,820 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 84.51% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.