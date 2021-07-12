Highest 13,768 Covid cases from record tests, 220 more deaths

Bangladesh today witnessed an overwhelming surge in daily infections of Covid-19 as 13,768 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours until 8am.

This was the first time that the country has reported over 13,000 single day infections, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

A day ago, Bangladesh registered a record single-day infections of 11,874 cases. Today, the country saw a surge of around 2,000 more cases.

Meanwhile, the health authorities have increased Covid-19 testing aiming to curb the upward trend in infections as the highest ever 44,067 samples were tested in the 24 hours period.

The country today also reported the second highest 220 deaths from the dreaded virus as the highest ever 230 deaths were reported yesterday.

With today's figures, the case tally increased to 10,34,957 and the death toll reached 16,639 in the country.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate was recorded at 31.24% and the death rate was 1.61%.

Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 64 deaths followed by 55 deaths in Khulan, 37 in Chattogram, 23 in Rajshahi, 18 in Rangpur, 13 in Mymensingh, six in Sylhet and four died in Barishal.

Also, 7,020 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.17% recovery rate.

Among the latest victims, 142 were men, and 78 were women

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.