Highest 13,768 Covid cases from record tests, 220 more deaths

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 06:30 pm

Related News

Highest 13,768 Covid cases from record tests, 220 more deaths

This was the first time that the country has reported over 13,000 single day infections

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 06:30 pm

Bangladesh today witnessed an overwhelming surge in daily infections of Covid-19 as 13,768 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours until 8am.

This was the first time that the country has reported over 13,000 single day infections, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services. 

A day ago, Bangladesh registered a record single-day infections of 11,874 cases. Today, the country saw a surge of around 2,000 more cases. 

Meanwhile, the health authorities have increased Covid-19 testing aiming to curb the upward trend in infections as the highest ever 44,067 samples were tested in the 24 hours period.

The country today also reported the second highest 220 deaths from the dreaded virus as the highest ever 230 deaths were reported yesterday.

With today's figures, the case tally increased to 10,34,957 and the death toll reached 16,639 in the country.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate was recorded at 31.24% and the death rate was 1.61%.

Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 64 deaths followed by 55 deaths in Khulan, 37 in Chattogram, 23 in Rajshahi, 18 in Rangpur, 13 in Mymensingh, six in Sylhet and four died in Barishal.

Also, 7,020 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.17% recovery rate.

Among the latest victims, 142 were men, and 78 were women

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

23h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

23h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident