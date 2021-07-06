Experts warn of more daily deaths as cases cross 10,000 mark amid testing record

Experts warned of more daily deaths in the upcoming days as Bangladesh today witnessed a sharp rise in daily cases of Covid-19 with 11,525 people diagnosed with the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

This is the first time since the pandemic began that the country reported over 10,000 daily cases.

"The Covid-19 infection will increase for another week and the death toll will rise for two more weeks," IEDCR Adviser Dr Mohammad Mushtuq Husain told The Business Standard, adding that the country will have to wait for two more weeks to benefit from the lockdown.

Mushtuq Husain said a decrease in death rates may be seen after Eid, but cautioned everyone to remain alert

He suggested that people get tested for Covid-19 as soon as they show any symptoms and go into isolation if the results are positive.

Everyone has to wear a face mask and take vaccines whenever they are offered, he added.

Pointing to the rising daily deaths and infections, Professor Nazrul Islam, a noted virologist and member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said the supply of oxygen has to be increased right away.

He told TBS that the situation may worsen in the coming days and oxygen supply would be in high demand.

There should have been preparations for a deteriorating situation in hospitals and more intensive care unit (ICU) should have been installed, alongside more training for physicians to cope with any difficult situation.

The daily record coincided with the highest number of tests conducted in a day.

The highest ever of 36,631 samples were tested across the country, registering a positivity rate of 31.46% -- the highest in several months -- according to the Directorate General of Health Services bulletin.

Also, the single day death toll remained high with 163 more deaths recorded in the preceding 24 hours.

With the latest data, the country saw the daily death toll crossing the hundred mark for the tenth consecutive day.

Earlier in April, the country reported over 100 deaths for four straight days in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19,

With today's additions, the total caseload increased to 9,66,406 and the death toll to 15,392.

However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.59%.

Of the deceased, the Khulna division accounted for the highest number of casualties with 46 people succumbing to the virus. Dhaka came second in terms of division-wise deaths as 45 more people died in the capital. Chattogram and Rajshahi reported 24 deaths each while 11 more died in Rangpur. Moreover, six more died in Barishal, five in Mymenshingha and two in Sylhet division.

Among the latest victims, 98 were men, and 65 were women. Also, 5,433 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 87.39% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.