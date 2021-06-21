Covid-19 positivity rate rises over 19%; 78 deaths, 4,636 new cases

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 06:17 pm

Related News

Covid-19 positivity rate rises over 19%; 78 deaths, 4,636 new cases

Monday's infections are the highest in 68 days

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 06:17 pm

With a steep surge in Covid-19 infections, the country's daily cases crossed 4,000 (exact number 4,636) in the last 24 hours. With this, the total caseload stood at 8,56,304 as of Monday.

Monday's infections are the highest in 68 days as the country recorded 5,185 positive cases on 14 April last. The number of daily infections was 3,641 in the previous day.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate also took an upward trend during the same period, crossing 19% for the first time in two months. 

Besides, 78 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, which took the total death toll to 13,626. The death rate remained unchanged at 1.59%.

Also, 24,057 samples were tested in 528 labs across the country. 

Among the latest day's victims, 56 were men, and 22 were women. Of the victims, 72 died in different hospitals across the country while six at home. 

Moreover, 23 of the deceased hailed from the Dhaka division, 15 from Rajshahi, 14 from Khulna, 11 from Chattogram, five from Khulna, nine from Ranpur, three from Barishal, two from Sylhet and one from Mymensingh division.

Also, 2,827 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 91.73% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,768 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,858 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

India's caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed to 29,935,221 on Monday after 53,256 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. As many as 1,422 succumbed to the viral disease and 78,190 recovered, taking the death toll and total recoveries to 388,135 and 28,844,199 respectively, reports Hindustan Times.

As of Monday, 3,883,171 people globally succumbed to the viral disease and so far 179,306,932 people contracted the virus, according to data provided by Worldometer. 

Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

55m | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

1h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

1h | Videos
Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020