Covid-19 positivity rate rises over 19%; 78 deaths, 4,636 new cases

With a steep surge in Covid-19 infections, the country's daily cases crossed 4,000 (exact number 4,636) in the last 24 hours. With this, the total caseload stood at 8,56,304 as of Monday.

Monday's infections are the highest in 68 days as the country recorded 5,185 positive cases on 14 April last. The number of daily infections was 3,641 in the previous day.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate also took an upward trend during the same period, crossing 19% for the first time in two months.

Besides, 78 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, which took the total death toll to 13,626. The death rate remained unchanged at 1.59%.

Also, 24,057 samples were tested in 528 labs across the country.

Among the latest day's victims, 56 were men, and 22 were women. Of the victims, 72 died in different hospitals across the country while six at home.

Moreover, 23 of the deceased hailed from the Dhaka division, 15 from Rajshahi, 14 from Khulna, 11 from Chattogram, five from Khulna, nine from Ranpur, three from Barishal, two from Sylhet and one from Mymensingh division.

Also, 2,827 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 91.73% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,768 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,858 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

India's caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed to 29,935,221 on Monday after 53,256 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. As many as 1,422 succumbed to the viral disease and 78,190 recovered, taking the death toll and total recoveries to 388,135 and 28,844,199 respectively, reports Hindustan Times.

As of Monday, 3,883,171 people globally succumbed to the viral disease and so far 179,306,932 people contracted the virus, according to data provided by Worldometer.