Daily Covid cases rise to 674, positivity rate above 3%

Bangladesh reported four more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Besides, the number of daily cases rose to 674, highest in 88 days, during the same period.

Also, the positivity rate went up to 3.37%, up from 2.91% a day ago, which is the highest since 2 October.

Bangladesh reported one death and 551 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reacehd 28,081 and the case tally climbed to 15,87,140 in the country.

Also, 214 patients were declared Covid free duirng the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate to 97.65%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.