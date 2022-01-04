Ctg sees highest Covid infection in 2 months

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 02:49 pm

No cases of the Omicron variant have yet been reported; however, the number of Covid-19 positive cases is increasing in the port city

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Chattogram city reported the highest Covid-19 infection rate of 3.02% on Tuesday (4 January) after two months. 

A total of 1,125 people samples were tested at 14 labs in Chattogram in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus was found at 35 of the samples, said Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Illius Chowdhury. 

No cases of the Omicron variant have yet been reported; however, the number of Covid-19 positive cases is increasing in the port city. 

Official data states a total of 4,075 beds are available in the port city while 26 organisations are providing oxygen, 171 high flow nasals, 275 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and 72 ventilators.

According to Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Illius Chowdhury, the number of infections due to Covid-19 has been on the rise in the city area which is alarming.

Apathy towards following health rules, increasing social-gather programmes, and not using masks are the key reasons behind the soaring, he added.

Chowdhury also said that there is no death case in the city but everyone should follow the health rule strictly.

