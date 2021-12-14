Ctg reports death from Covid after 19 days

Chattogram district has witnessed December's first Covid-19 death as one person died outside the city on Monday.

There was no death from Covid-19 in Chittagong in the previous 19 days.

Earlier, one died of coronavirus infection on 24 November.

This information was disclosed in the report published from Chattogram Civil Surgeon's Office on Tuesday morning.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury told The Business Standard that in the last 24 hours, samples of 1,477 people were tested in different labs in Chittagong where five tested positive. So, the infection rate stood at 0.33%.

The total death toll from Covid-19 in the district stands at 1,332 and the infection stood at 102,271.