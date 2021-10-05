Ctg records lowest Covid infection in seven months

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 09:43 pm

Officials attribute the falling infection curve to mass vaccination

Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

Chattogram yesterday recorded its lowest Covid-19 infection rate in the last seven-and-a-half months.

In the past 24 hours until Tuesday, 29 people were tested positive with Covid-19, with the infection rate falling to 1.93%, Chattagram Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Elias Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

One death was recorded in this period.

According to a report by the Civil Surgeon's Office, samples were taken from 1,100 people in 12 labs, including one at Cox's Bazar Medical College.

Civil Surgeon Dr Chowdhury said the low infection rates were a result of vaccinations.

A total of 27.67 lakh have been vaccinated with the first-dose or second-dose of the vaccine in the district.

Of the 29 newly, 16 are from Chattogram city and 13 from six upazilas. The highest number of infections in upazilas was recorded in Hathazari, where four people tested positive. Two more tested positive in Patiya, two in Raozan, one in Sitakunda, one in Mirsarai and one in Sandwip.

So far, 1,18,079 people have been infected in the district. Of these, 73,766 are residents of the city and 28,113 are from the upazilas.

A total of 1,305 people in the district have died of the virus so far. Of these, 720 are residents of the city and 585 are from the upazilas.

The lowest infection rate recorded earlier in the district was 1.71%. On 14 July, the district recorded its highest infection rate of 34.95%. 

