Credit goes to PM for fewer Covid fatalities: Livestock Minister  

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 03:00 pm

“Many international groups had this premonition that Bangladesh will witness scores of deaths at the time of pandemic but we have proved them wrong”

SM Rezaul Karim. File photo
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim have praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her leadership roles in curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

"It is the foresight and vigorous statesmanship of the premier that not as many have died as it was feared," he said on Tuesday at the inaugural event of Digital Haats across the country.

"Many international groups had this premonition that Bangladesh will witness scores of deaths at the time of pandemic but we have proved them wrong," he added.  

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak presided over the inaugural function.
 

