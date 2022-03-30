Covid: Two deaths, 72 new cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 05:44 pm

Related News

Covid: Two deaths, 72 new cases reported in 24 hours

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.49%

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 05:44 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19 and 72 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am Wednesday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.49% during the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,122 and the case tally to 19,51,504.

Also, 876 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 96.36%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.
 

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

4h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

5h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

23m | Videos
Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

2h | Videos
Tale of a third gender human

Tale of a third gender human

8h | Videos
Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online