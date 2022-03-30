Covid: Two deaths, 72 new cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19 and 72 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am Wednesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.49% during the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,122 and the case tally to 19,51,504.

Also, 876 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 96.36%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

