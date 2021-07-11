Covid transmission comparatively high in rural areas: Health Minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 07:25 pm

“The village people rush to hospitals when they face severe breathing complications. By the time, 70% of their lung gets infected and their oxygen saturation declined,” he said.

File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Malik
The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in rural regions compared to the urban areas as rural people act reluctant to seek treatment during the early symptoms, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said today.
 
Attending a webinar marking World Population Day organised by Family Planning Directorate, the minister said the residents of rural areas are also ignorant in wearing masks properly.
 
"The village people rush to hospitals when they face severe breathing complications. By the time, 70% of their lung gets infected and their oxygen saturation declined," he said.
 
The minister said it becomes difficult to save them at the last stage.
 
People are also scared of social ostracism while many feel hesitations to reach hospitals amid the pandemic, Maleque said.
 
The pandemic also contributed to increase child-marriages in poverty-stricken families, he said, adding that "We are trying to resist any negative impact on mother and children health services amid Covid-19."       
 
Talking about the population, Maleque said the previous rate of population rise was 2.6% that came down to 1.3% currently. Only 8% people used birth controls in earlier that have also jumped to 68% during the pandemic.

Health Minister / Coronavirus / Rural area

