Covid restrictions to be relaxed in phases after 11 August: Farhad

The ongoing restrictions of Covid-19 will be relaxed in phases after 11 August, said Farhad Hossain, state minister for Public Administration Ministry.

Earlier, the decision was taken to extend lockdown till 10 August in a meeting presided over by Liberation War Affairs Minister AQM Mozammel Haque. After 11 August, the restrictions will be relaxed in phases, said the state minister.

Though the infection rate is declining but the number of daily death is over two hundred, said Farhad.

"We must keep an eye on that."

"Today we will get the decision of the Prime Minister on what level restrictions will be relaxed," the state minister said adding that he will be able to inform the decision today or tomorrow.

The ongoing nationwide lockdown was extended on Sunday till 10 August, considering the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Bangladesh imposed a fresh 14-day lockdown from 23 July to August 5 following an alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

As the Delta variant continues to take a toll on the country, 261 more people died of the virus in 24 hours until Saturday 8am, which is the second-highest Covid-19 deaths in a single day.

This is for the 14th day in a row that the country reported over 200 single day deaths.