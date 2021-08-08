Covid restrictions to be relaxed in phases after 11 August: Farhad

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 05:25 pm

Related News

Covid restrictions to be relaxed in phases after 11 August: Farhad

"Today we will get the decision of PM on what level restrictions will be relaxed,”

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 05:25 pm
Covid restrictions to be relaxed in phases after 11 August: Farhad

The ongoing restrictions of Covid-19 will be relaxed in phases after 11 August, said Farhad Hossain, state minister for Public Administration Ministry.

Earlier, the decision was taken to extend lockdown till 10 August in a meeting presided over by Liberation War Affairs Minister AQM Mozammel Haque. After 11 August, the restrictions will be relaxed in phases, said the state minister. 

Though the infection rate is declining but the number of daily death is over two hundred, said Farhad.

 "We must keep an eye on that."

"Today we will get the decision of the Prime Minister on what level restrictions will be relaxed," the state minister said adding that he will be able to inform the decision today or tomorrow.

The ongoing nationwide lockdown was extended on Sunday till 10 August, considering the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Bangladesh imposed a fresh 14-day lockdown from 23 July to August 5 following an alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

As the Delta variant continues to take a toll on the country, 261 more people died of the virus in 24 hours until Saturday 8am, which is the second-highest Covid-19 deaths in a single day.

This is for the 14th day in a row that the country reported over 200 single day deaths.

Bangladesh / Top News

lockdown / COVID-19 / State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

1d | Videos
Friendship with Hawk

Friendship with Hawk

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I