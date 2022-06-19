Covid positivity rate surges to 4-months high

Bangladesh reported 596 new cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday with the highest positivity rate in four months.

The positivity rate surged to 7.38% during the same period as 8,074 samples were tested across the country.

Earlier, on February 20, the positivity rate was reported at 7.82%.

There has been no Covid-related death in the country in the last few weeks.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has expressed concern of the surge in Covid deaths again with the rising Covid infection.

"Even two weeks before, the number of new cases was only 20 to 30, which has now reached 500. If the number of patients increases at this rate, the death rate will also go up," he said at a programme in the capital.

The minister informed that Covid infection is on the rise due to the sub-variant of Omicron.

He, however, said that the hospitals are ready for treating Covid patients.

So far, 29,131 people have died and 19,56,327 tested positive for the virus since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

Meanwhile, 49 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours recording the recovery rate at 97.42%.