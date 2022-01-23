Covid positivity rate rises to 38.64% in Chattogram

The Chattogram division has reported a 38.64% positivity rate of Covid-19 when the country's average rate was 28% yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,026 people were diagnosed with the virus after 2,655 samples were tested across the division.

However, no death was reported during this period, the District Civil Surgeon Office revealed the information on Sunday.

The samples were tested in nine labs in Chattogram.

According to the Civil Surgeon Office, 822 of the confirmed cases were reported in the metropolitan area.

So far 1,11,123 Covid cases have been reported in Chattogram division, 1,343 of whom died from the infection.