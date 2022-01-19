Covid positivity rate highest in 5 months

Bangladesh reported 12 more deaths and 9,500 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate rose to 25.11%, which is the highest since 7 August last year.

Among the deaths, eight were reported in the Dhaka division, two in Chattogram and one each was reported in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,176 and the case tally climbed to 16,42,294 in the country.

Also, 473 patients were declared Covid free during the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate to 94.64%.

Bangladesh reported 10 deaths and 8,407 infections in the previous day.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.