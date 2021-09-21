Covid positivity rate drops to 4.69%, 26 more die

The current positivity rate dropped to 4.69% in the last 24 hours, indicating the country's improvement in handling Covid-19 situation.

According to health experts, the Covid-19 situation is considered under control if the positivity rate remains below 5% for tow consecutive weeks.

Also, 26 more people died of the virus during the same period.

Meanwhile, 1,562 more people tested positive for the virus in a span of 24 hours, according to the Directorate Genral of Health Services (DGHS).

Bangladesh saw 26 deaths and 1,555 infections in the previous day.

The death rate remained unchanged at 1.76% for over two weeks.

The latest figures took the death toll to 27,277 and the case tally to 15,45,800 in the country.

The health officials tested 33,327 samples across the country.

Among the deaths reported today, 15 died in Dhaka division, three each in Chattogram and Rajshahi, two each in Khulna and Sylhet, and one died in Mymensingh division.

Also, 1,603 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.34% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,539 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,729 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.