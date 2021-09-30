Daily Covid deaths rise again with 23 dead

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Daily Covid deaths rise again with 23 dead

This is for the 10th day in a row that the country reported the rate below 5%

Bangladesh reported 23 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8am. 

Bangladesh had recorded 17 deaths yesterday, which was the lowest in the seven months. 

Meanwhile, the positivity rate declined to 3.24%. 

This is the 10th day in a row that the country reported a rate below 5%. The Covid situation in the country will be considered under control if the rate is maintained for another six days, according to health experts. 

Besides, 860 more people out of 26,569 samples tested positive for the virus during the 24-hour span. 

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 27,510 and the case tally climbed to 15,55,911 in the country. 

Among the deaths reported on Thursday, six died in Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram, four each in Sylhet and Mymensingh, and one each died in Barishal and Rangpur divisions. 

