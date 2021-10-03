Covid positivity rate drops to 2.9%; new deaths 18 in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 05:44 pm

Related News

Covid positivity rate drops to 2.9%; new deaths 18 in a day

617 more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 05:44 pm

The number of daily deaths from Covid-19 came down to 18 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday, taking the death toll to 27,573 in the country.

Besides, 617 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period, which took the case tally to 15,57,964. 

The current positivity rate dropped below 3% for the first time in more than seven months.

The health officials found 2.9% infections after testing 21,246 samples across the country. 

Bangladesh reported 24 deaths and 589 cases in the previous day. 

Among the deaths reported today, seven each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, and two each died in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions. 

Also, 1,112 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.48% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,692 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,881 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

12h | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

12h | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec