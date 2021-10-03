Covid positivity rate drops to 2.9%; new deaths 18 in a day

The number of daily deaths from Covid-19 came down to 18 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday, taking the death toll to 27,573 in the country.

Besides, 617 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period, which took the case tally to 15,57,964.

The current positivity rate dropped below 3% for the first time in more than seven months.

The health officials found 2.9% infections after testing 21,246 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported 24 deaths and 589 cases in the previous day.

Among the deaths reported today, seven each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, and two each died in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions.

Also, 1,112 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.48% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,692 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,881 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.