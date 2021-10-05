Covid positivity rate drops to 2.72%, 23 more die in a day

Bangladesh reported 23 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

Besides, 694 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate dropped to 2.72%, which is the lowest in more than seven months.

Since 20 September, the country has been reporting a positivity rate below 5%

Bangladesh reported 18 deaths and 794 cases a day ago.

Covid-19 has so far killed 27,614 people and infected 15,59,452 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, 13 died in Dhaka division, five in Chattogram, two in Khulna, one each died in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 708 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.49% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,715 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,899 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.