Covid positivity rate drops to 10%

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 06:18 pm

Bangladesh reported 20 more deaths and 3,539 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 10.24% during the same period as 34,547 samples were tested across the country. 

The country reported 15 deaths and 3,929 cases the previous day. 

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 28,907 and the case tally increased to 19,26,570 in the country.

Among today's deaths, seven were reported in Dhaka division, five in Rajshahi, four in Khulna, two in Chattogram, and one each was reported in Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 11,800 Covid patients recovered during the same period with the recovery rate recorded at 89.69%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year. 

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

