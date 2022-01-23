Covid positivity rate rises to 31.29%, 14 new deaths in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 05:21 pm

Bangladesh reported 14 more deaths and 10,906 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

Besides, the health officials recorded a 31.29% positivity rate after testing 34,854 samples across the country.

The positivity rate crossed the 30% mark for the first time since July last year. 

Amid the nationwide surge, Chattogram division reported 38.64% positivity rate during the same period. 

On Saturday, 17 people died and 9,614 were infected across the country. 

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 28,223 and the case tally increased to 16,85,136 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, five were reported in the Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh division and one each was reported in Khulna, Barishal and Rangpur divisions. 

Also, 782 people were declared Covid free during the same period with the recovery rate of 92.39%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year. 

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

