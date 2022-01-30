Covid positive people to get booster jab 6-weeks after detection: DGHS 

A doctor vaccinates a patient as part of the start of the seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in Gouzeaucourt, France, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Eligible candidates who have or may test positive for Covid-19 will get their booster jabs six weeks after detection, say health authorities.

DGHS Spokesperson Professor Dr Nazmul Islam made the announcement during a press briefing on Sunday.

He said, "Those who have already received a message for their boosters but couldn't take it as after testing positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to get the jab six weeks after detection," he said.

He added that the isolation period for people diagnosed with the deadly virus has now been revised to 10 days.

"One can resume work and go outside if there are no symptoms after this period," said the DGHS spokesperson adding that people will not require to have Covid-19 negative certificates for the time being.

Talking about Omicron, he said that the symptoms for this variant are –headache, cough, fever, and fever with chills.

"If anyone shows these symptoms, they have to be tested. They have to take treatment, let it be at home or at the hospital, as per the doctor's advice," he added.