Covid positive people to get booster jab 6-weeks after detection: DGHS 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 03:40 pm

Related News

Covid positive people to get booster jab 6-weeks after detection: DGHS 

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 03:40 pm
A doctor vaccinates a patient as part of the start of the seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in Gouzeaucourt, France, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
A doctor vaccinates a patient as part of the start of the seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in Gouzeaucourt, France, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Eligible candidates who have or may test positive for Covid-19 will get their booster jabs six weeks after detection, say health authorities.

DGHS Spokesperson Professor Dr Nazmul Islam made the announcement during a press briefing on Sunday.

He said, "Those who have already received a message for their boosters but couldn't take it as after testing positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to get the jab six weeks after detection," he said.

He added that the isolation period for people diagnosed with the deadly virus has now been revised to 10 days. 

"One can resume work and go outside if there are no symptoms after this period," said the DGHS spokesperson adding that people will not require to have Covid-19 negative certificates for the time being.

Talking about Omicron, he said that the symptoms for this variant are –headache, cough, fever, and fever with chills. 

"If anyone shows these symptoms, they have to be tested. They have to take treatment, let it be at home or at the hospital, as per the doctor's advice," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / COVID-19 / Booster Dose / Coronavirus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

2h | Bloomberg Special
Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

4h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Safiya: Be the bride of your dream

5h | Mode
Nuport co-founders Chris Li and Fahim Salam Photo: Courtesy

Nuport: The start-up that promises to cut down distribution planning time by 85%

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1h | Videos
Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

20h | Videos
Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

22h | Videos
How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP