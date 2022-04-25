Covid may rise in Bangladesh if public not careful: NTAC 

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 (NTAC) has expressed concern over the rising trend of Covid cases in Asian and European countries and warned that the infections may rise in Bangladesh if the public remains incautious. 

The committee members recommended wearing masks at all outdoor activities and ensuring social distancing at the 57th meeting of NTAC held Sunday (24 April) virtually. 

NTAC also suggested making Covid negative certificate mandatory for foreign nationals from countries where infections are high. It also advised amping up the screening procedure at all ports. 

It urged the health ministry to alert hospitals across the country in coordination with the department of health in meetings regarding Covid-19 and instruct them properly.

The advisory committee also recommended hosting inter-ministerial meetings on the issue to remain alert. 

At the meeting, the committee members advised expediting Covid genome sequencing and surveillance. 

Bangladesh / Top News

COVID-19 / NTAC

